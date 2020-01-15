Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $518.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.40 and a 52 week high of $525.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

