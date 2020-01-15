Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

