Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,539 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

