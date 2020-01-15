Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,777 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Altice USA worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

