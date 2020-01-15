Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 216,623 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $3,542,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

