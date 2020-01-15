Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $153.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $153,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

