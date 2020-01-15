Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,497 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,486 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

