Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,034 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 115,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.