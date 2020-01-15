Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.36 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64,963 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.