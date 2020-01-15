Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,126 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,724,000 after buying an additional 1,124,357 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

