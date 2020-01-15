Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $31.14 Million Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of NRG Energy worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

