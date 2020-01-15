Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 117,096 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NOMD opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

