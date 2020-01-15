Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,233 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

