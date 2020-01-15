Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 465,077 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 722.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

