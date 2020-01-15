Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 155,879 Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.