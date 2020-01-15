Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.11% of Kornit Digital worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 572,061 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 179,660 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 107,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

