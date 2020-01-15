Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 33,363 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,363 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.38 and a 200 day moving average of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

