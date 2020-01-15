Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 368,176 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368,176 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

