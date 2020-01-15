Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 46,420 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,420 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after buying an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 197.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,276,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,203 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

