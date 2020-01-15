Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 5,766 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $586.50 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $357.35 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.82 and a 200-day moving average of $551.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

