Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 246,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

