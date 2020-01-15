Artis Turba Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $163,190.00 and $7,882.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba.

