Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

