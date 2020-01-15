Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 11,167 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

