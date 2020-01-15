Aryacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $435,774.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $435,774.00 and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,345,199 coins and its circulating supply is 118,045,211 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

