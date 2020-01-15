ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Acquires $33,675.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Anthony J. Artabane bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 9,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,089. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

