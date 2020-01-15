Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 460.38 ($6.06).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 421.20 ($5.54). 1,164,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

