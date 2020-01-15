Asian Dragon (AD) Hits Market Cap of $111,601.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $111,601.00 and $2,590.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043240 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004880 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000605 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

