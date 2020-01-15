ASML (ASML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. ASML has a 12 month low of $155.22 and a 12 month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cheuvreux lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.