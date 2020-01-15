Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Holdings Cut by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,233 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises about 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.62% of Associated Banc worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.