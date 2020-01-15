AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,998 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 261.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,697,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 1,494,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

