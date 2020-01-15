Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 699,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co dropped their target price on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.