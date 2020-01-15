At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

HOME has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE HOME opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

