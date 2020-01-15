ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $2,508.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00658296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

