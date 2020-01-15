ATLANT One Day Volume Hits $1,643.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1,643.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

