Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.