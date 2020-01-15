Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 2,162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

