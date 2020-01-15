Atonomi (ATMI) Market Cap Hits $160,000.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $160,000.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

