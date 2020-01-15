Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Atrion stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.50. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a one year low of $675.34 and a one year high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

