AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Centre Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 3.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

