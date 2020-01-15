Augur Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.01 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $14.55 or 0.00168369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, GOPAX, ABCC and Liqui. Augur has a market capitalization of $160.01 million and $36.48 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinTiger, DragonEX, GOPAX, ABCC, Binance, Bitsane, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kraken, BX Thailand, Zebpay, BitBay, Koinex, Crex24, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.