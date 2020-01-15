Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

