Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 2,096,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $131.84 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

