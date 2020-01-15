Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $130.95 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 302,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.