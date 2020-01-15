Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 2,114,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $131.84 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.