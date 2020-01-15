Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.6% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $131.84 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

