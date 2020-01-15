AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 731,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,387. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $803.28 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,139.46.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 66.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

