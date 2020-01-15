AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. CX Institutional increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

