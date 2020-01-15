Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 428,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

