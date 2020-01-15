Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $92.77 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.